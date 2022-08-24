BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after reportedly getting caught on a trail cam breaking into a home and returning a stolen briefcase.

John Johnson, 24, was charged with burglary after two incidents at the home of a man that told police he grew up with Johnson and was able to identify him, according to court documents.

Police said that they were called to the home on June 27 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The homeowner told police the first time that someone walked into his house over the weekend and left with numerous items including $80 in cash, several $2 bills, numerous teeth with gold fillings and a briefcase/satchel.

John Johnson via Blair County Prison

Later, on Aug. 14, police were called back to the home for another burglary. The homeowner said he had a trail cam set up and caught pictures of Johnson. He told police that Johnson knew his schedule and that he’d be at church that morning, the criminal complaint reads.

Johnson had reportedly broken a window in a door and got into the house before opening a gun cabinet and moving the guns around, according to the criminal complaint. He also took a scope and left it laying on the floor.

The homeowner then told police Johnson left behind the briefcase/satchel that was stolen in June. Police noted that the man on the trail cam had a black bag when he went into the garage, but he was empty-handed when he came out.

Both the homeowner and another person familiar with Johnson identified him from the trail cam.

Johnson is currently in Blair County Prison unable to post 10% of $4,000 for each incident, $8,000 total.