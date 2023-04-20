BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two burglaries in three days led state police to a Roaring Spring man’s home where a man was taken into custody for both break-ins at Puff Super Value.

Court documents show that 21-year-old Harley Sims was charged with burglary, theft, and trespassing.

Police were called to the Puff Super Value on Route 36 April 16 to find a chair was used to break the glad in the door to gain entry and take off with tobacco and vape products. According to the complaint, they were called back just three days later, April 19, for another break-in. This time they noted that blood was found on the broken glass.

Footage given to troopers from security cameras and the investigation led police to Sims at his home in Roaring Spring. Police noted that while talking to Sims they noticed cuts/blood on his knuckles. According to the criminal complaint, Sims allegedly admitted to the burglaries so he could sell everything he took to make some money.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Sim was charged and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.