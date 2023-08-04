BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is behind bars after police said he was shooting guns inside his home Thursday night while under the influence.

Police have charged David Walter, 57, with multiple gun-related felonies after officers responded to a shots fired call.

David Walter – Blair County Prison

On Aug. 2, around 9:14 p.m. Freedom Township police were on patrol when they received a call for multiple shots being fired near the 100 block of Champion Court. According to court documents, the caller told dispatch they heard shots striking their roof and front porch and claimed they heard more than 30 shots fired.

Officers from Greenfield, Allegheny, Blair and Hollidaysburg all responded to the area and upon arrival, heard additional shots fired, according to the criminal complaint.

As police began to close in on the area, they could hear more shots near a home on the 2600 block of Everett Road. While assembling police units, a shirtless man, later identified as Walter, exited the home drinking alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

Walter was arrested and police then entered his home to make sure there were no additional threats. According to court documents, nobody else was inside, but police found multiple firearms and ammunition, both live and discharged.

Officers located multiple shotgun wads in the front and back of the home along with six fired shotgun shells, according to the police report. Shotgun wads are a plastic barrier within the shell casing that separates the pellets or “shot” from the gunpowder during waterfowl hunting.

When speaking with Walter, the criminal complaint said he allegedly told police he was firing the rounds both into the air and into a large tree stump in the back of the home.

Once back at the station, police learned that Walter had been convicted four times for felony drug charges and was a person not allowed to possess a firearm. Police then applied and received a search warrant for Walter’s residence.

Below is a list of five firearms that police took as evidence.

Mossberg model 500 pump action 12 G shotgun (loaded with three unfired shells)

A Marlin Model 6DW semi-auto .22LR

A Winchester .270 Model 70 bolt action

A Stevens side-by-side 12G shotgun

A H&R .22 revolver

Officers said most of the shots were fired by Walter in the kitchen, which is where they located four rounds of unfired #4 buckshot, seven rounds of unfired 00 buckshot and two rounds of unfired birdshot.

Police also said they found marijuana with pipes in the kitchen and additional ammunition in the upstairs bedroom.

In total, police said they found 45 fired rounds inside Walter’s kitchen and additional six shotgun shells in his front yard.

Walter is behind bars in the Blair County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Walter is charged with felony possession of a firearm when its prohibited, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, along with misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, use of drugs and marijuana possession.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.