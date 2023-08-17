BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is behind bars after being accused of raping a teenager in 2019.

James G. Smith Jr., 37, is facing charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and more, court documents show.

It was alleged by the teen that Smith had sexually assaulted and raped her one time in 2019. During an interview, the girl allegedly told investigators there was a second time when he sexually assaulted her and touched her between the legs with his hands, also in 2019.

Smith is also charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies, and other lesser charges.

He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29