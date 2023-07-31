BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is behind bars after police said he allegedly confessed to stealing thousands in items only to pawn them for about $215 in West Virginia.

Cory Snyder, 34 (Blair County Prison)

According to court dockets, 34-year-old Cory Snyder was taken into custody July 20 after a brief foot chase in Duncansville that ended when he tripped and fell in the grass near Black’s Antiques.

When asked why he ran, Snyder admitted to having warrants for his arrest out of Freedom Township and Cambria County. According to the criminal complaint, both warrants were discovered to be active.

While interviewing Snyder, police said that he admitted to taking items that were near a boat in the yard of a residence not far from where he was living. Snyder said he was drunk and walking by the house the night of July 19 when he saw another person ransacking the place. He said he joined in and took enough stuff that he had to make four trips back to where he was staying.

According to the complaint, Snyder claimed he never went into the shed and just took tools, several trolling motors, sockets and a tree stand. It was estimated that roughly $4,500 was taken from the residence between Synder and the alleged mystery man he claimed was there first.

Synder told police a woman took him to a pawn shop in West Virginia where he pawned everything off for about $215, the complaint shows.

Police noted in the complaint that they were able to corroborate with the manager of the shop that a transaction took place under the woman’s name. Snyder claimed his ID was expired so they had to use hers.

Snyder is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, theft, burglary, criminal trespassing, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, and loitering and prowling at night.

He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $75,000.