BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Roaring Spring man is facing felony charges after he was accused of soliciting sexual acts from several underage girls.

Marlin Wilson III, 45, is accused of offering to buy alcohol and material objects in return for oral sex from underage girls, according to a report by the Roaring Spring Borough Police Department.

In June 2022, an underage girl told her friend that Wilson was bringing other girls to his house where she said he would provide them alcohol and other gifts, according to the criminal complaint. The girl also related that on one occasion Wilson was driving them around in his Cadillac before he crawled into the backseat with her. She then claimed that she felt pressured to give him oral sex.

According to police, they questioned the girl who allegedly told them that Wilson would give them marijuana and alcohol. The girl also said that she had photos, tiktoks and other videos of the alleged partying at Wilson’s house. She also said that Wilson would touch her and the other girls inappropriately.

After the party, he allegedly drove the girls around Martinsburg and Williamsburg before stopping the car and getting into the backseat with the girls. According to the criminal complaint, Wilson touched the girls inappropriately and asked them for sexual favors in exchange for buying them anything they wanted.

Wilson told one of the other girls to drive the car, but she ended up crashing into a tree and breaking her nose on the steering wheel, according to the criminal complaint. The other underaged girls corroborated the story of Wilson offering to buy them things in exchange for sexual favors and providing them with alcohol and drugs.

Wilson is facing felony charges of trafficking individuals, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to minors.

He is being housed in Blair County Prison after being unable to post his $250,000 bail.

Wilson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, 23.