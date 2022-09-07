Paul Holpit, Blair County Prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is in hot water after nine different teens came forward to tell police he was trading weed for sexual favors, court documents show.

Police say that nine different teens came forward about 24-year-old Paul Holpit trading weed for sexual favors. The teens ranged between 12 and 17, the criminal complaint shows.

After one of the teens came forward, 8 others followed suit to tell police about Holpit and interacting with him on social media, namely Snapchat. According to the affidavit, they all told police their story about Holpit giving them weed in exchange for sexual favors. One teen reportedly told police that he was “unpleasant, gross, small, and needed to shave.”

According to the criminal complaint, the teens all told police that they got weed from Holpit in exchange for sexual favors. Holpit even messaged some of them on Snapchat with nudes and asked them to see their bodies.

Holpit was placed in Blair County Prison with bail denied based on the judge finding him a threat to the community.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.