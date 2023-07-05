BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he threatened to shoot a Black woman Monday night.

According to court documents, 78-year-old Melvin Miller has been charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment for the events that allegedly happened.

Tyrone police were called just before 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3 to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue about a man who pulled a gun on a woman.

Through the investigation, it was said that the woman yelled at a child to get in the car when Miller allegedly called her the N-word before going into his home and coming back out with a shotgun. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said that Miller’s son quickly took the shotgun from him.

While being taken to the Tyrone Police Department, Miller allegedly stated that he should have “killed that n*****” so that police could shoot him. The complaint shows that he later commented that he would go back and kill the woman if he was arrested.

Miller was arraigned on July 4 and released with unsecured bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.