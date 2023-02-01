ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested again after a pursuit on I-99 into Altoona that police say he ignored them trying to pull him over for 11 miles.

Ronald Yerty, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 31, after Freedom Township police, a Blair County Sheriff’s deputy, and a good samaritan finally got him to stop his Toyota Solara.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was sitting on I-99 at the East Freedom exit around 11 a.m. when he observed Yerty speed onto I-99 towards Altoona. The officer noted that he was familiar with Yerty after arresting him for a DUI just two weeks prior.

The officer reportedly left his spot and tried to catch up to Yerty with his lights and sirens on. It was noted that their speeds on the 70 mph road ranged between 80 and 56 mph.

After catching up to the car, the officer said he pulled up next to Yerty, who had his girlfriend in the passenger seat, and he completely ignored what was going on and didn’t make eye contact with the cop.

This reportedly continued for 11.4 miles until Yerty got off of I-99 at 17th Street in Altoona where a Blair County Sheriff cruiser was waiting with sirens and lights on. Yerty reportedly ignore that as well and continued down 17th Street.

They said they followed Yerty as he turned down Van Buren Avenue where a good samaritan reportedly pulled out into the road to stop him.

Yerty finally stopped and surrendered to officers.

Police report that Yerty had multiple warrants for his arrest including for the reckless burning/exploding of an unoccupied structure he pleaded guilty to in 2011.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Yerty was placed in Blair County Prison on charges of fleeing, flight to avoid apprehension, and endangering another person. Bail was set at $100,000.