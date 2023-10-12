BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing more than 30 charges of child pornography, according to the Office of the Attorney General (AOG).

Anthony Petracca Jr., 67 (Blair County Prison)

Anthony John Petracca Jr., 67, is facing child pornography charges after cybertips were reported to the OAG during the summer of 2022.

Through the investigation, agents used search warrants with numerous tech companies including Google and Verizon to pinpoint where the photos were viewed and/or uploaded. Agents noted that nine of the photos depicted children under the age of 10.

Petracca allegedly used his cell phone to upload and/or view dozens of photos through the Verizon cloud, which was able to be connected to an email and cell phone number that agents said led them to Petracca and his home address.

Petracca is now facing 31 felony charges of child pornography and a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $25,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.