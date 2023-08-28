BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man who is wanted on multiple felonies and caused a massive search in Greenfield Township last week.

William “Billy” Phoenix Dibert, 26, of Claysburg, is wanted by police for felony aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily injury, two charges of felony strangulation, and felony possession of a firearm prohibited charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 21.

Greenfield Township Police said a woman called stating she was assaulted by Dibert. He then fled the scene and a search involving helicopters and officers on foot took place.

Dibert is allegedly wanted for questioning in several other active cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dibert is asked to call the Greenfield Township Police at 814-239-5313 ext. 1004.