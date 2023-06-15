BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Remembering the fallen so that their sacrifice is never forgotten. That’s the message behind Thursday’s special police memorial service.

“Today was the 31st annual Law Enforcement memorial service for Pennsylvania,” Jim Ott, the Blair County sheriff said. “We host here in Blair County every year. What you saw earlier today was also honoring the 13 names that are on the wall that we list in honor each year at our memorial location located here behind me. We also honor the fallen that we had lost the previous year.”

The memorial service was held on Thursday, June 15 at the officer memorial in front of the Blair County Courthouse.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to do this,” Sharon Condron, sister of Patrolman Ronald D. Seymore said. “I’ve been to this ceremony a couple of times and it’s this is wonderful. I mean, he was young and when he died and it’s been a long time ago, a lot of people don’t remember. But it’s our family. It’s it does it seems like just yesterday and just to have him remembered and that he didn’t die in vain, that he was a person and he had a family and and we miss him. And so this is other people don’t realize it. You know, policemen are our people and they have families. And when things like this happen, it changes everybody’s world.”

“The families of those law enforcement officers that are no longer with us, it’s with them every day,” State Representative Jim Gregory said. “It never leaves them. We need to honor and recognize that sacrifice, that they were willing to do what they did to keep us safe.”

Ott thanked the community for coming out to the service and for their continued support for officers.