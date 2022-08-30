ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Miracle League of Blair County unveiled a statue outside its field over the weekend at a ceremony to wrap up the season.

The sculpture, a stone structure showing three baseball bats making a pyramid with a cap on top and a glove in the middle, is dedicated to all the league’s players and is in memory of five who passed away.

“We couldn’t think of how we could remember them, so we decided to do this,” Miracle League President Joe Reed said. “And each name is on this plaque, and they’ll be memorialized forever.”

The statue faces the left-side dugout and is in memory of players Ryan Bare Jr., Cameron Stevanus, Civario Ciavarella, Derek Brzozowski and Eddie Coltabaugh.

Reed said the league got the inspiration for the statue from the Miracle League of Southwestern PA which has a similar sculpture.

The plaque on the statue says each part has its own representation:

Bats – Represents the “three pillars of a Miracle League’s community – love, acceptance and opportunity.”

Glove – Represents family, “a vital source of protection and comfort for a journey through childhood.”

Baseball – Represents a child’s world, “a world held together by many seams: family, friends, church, school, health care and, of course, Miracle League baseball.”

Reed said the league’s goal is to enrich the lives of children through the recreational sport.