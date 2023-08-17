BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Face painting, snow cones and popcorn filled Prospect Park in Altoona, during the Blair County NAACP‘s third annual Altoona Block Party.

While parents checked out different vendors, kids got to line up for a free back-to-school giveaway.

Each child was able to pick their favorite color bag, which was filled with school supplies.

“They’re getting notebooks, pens, pencils and erasers,” listed coordinator of the giveaway Tyisha Williams, “It just makes me feel good to give back to the community, see the kids smiling. As a mom, I’m super excited that they’re excited that they get stuff to go back to school.”

According to Williams she was able to hand out 300 bags in total, which mom Katie Hoffman says she couldn’t be more thankful for.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

“This is very special because they’re really excited, and you know we really needed help this school year with supplies and stuff. This is going to be her first school year and she’s just so excited to get out and meet kids her age.”