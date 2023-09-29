BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will celebrate its 100th Anniversary this October.

They’ll be celebrating at this year’s Third Annual Freedom Fighter Gala. The gala is set to take place on Wednesday, October 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Casino at Lakemont Park.

This year’s theme, “The Fight Ain’t Finished,” works to commemorate a century of advocating for justice and equity for all in Central and Southwest Pennsylvania.

The president says there have several VIPs attending the gala, as Blair County’s branch has been one of America’s most active branches of the NAACP throughout history.

“We are one of the few that can take credit for being named on legislation thanks to Mr. Bob Jubileer,” Andrae M. Hosley, President of the Blair County NAACP said. “The anti-cross burning bill of 1997 our branches had direct interactions with Alfea Gibson, Coretta Scott King, Thurgood Marshall”

The proceeds from this event finance the year-long programs sponsored by Branch #2252 in the areas of education, housing, economic development, health, and the youth.

According to the NAACP, the organization remains more relevant today than when the national organization was founded 114 years ago. The Freedom Fighter Gala is the major fundraising activity of this NAACP branch and the extension of a 30-year-long Freedom Fund tradition implemented by their past-president Donald E. Witherspoon.