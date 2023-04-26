The Central PA Scholarship Fund will be live on WTAJ News

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know there is a way to donate your state taxes to a tuition-based school of your choice in Pennsylvania?

The Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund (CPSF), a 501c3 organization, helps balance private and public school education programs. CPSF specializes in the educational improvement tax credit program through businesses and individual donations.

Why is it important?

While public schools are funded by the state, private schools are not. The CPSF program gives people the opportunity to donate their Pa. tax liability to tuition-based institutions from Pre-K-12th grade.

What is the Pa. state tax liability?

The state tax liability is what you owe based on your federal income. It’s 3.07% of your federal income that you can use in order to donate that percentage of your liability to a tuition-based school of your choice. So, instead of paying that to the state, it can go to the CPSF fund.

This is an option most people don’t realize they can do.

How many donors are there?

Right now CPSF has close to 4,000 donors, which is a small number in comparison to the total of state taxpayers. Although CPSF is not the only program, they have a unique model ensuring 100% of donations go to the schools.

Why are private schools important?

The average public school classroom size is between 22-30 students. The average size at a private school is between 12-17, which means they offer a smaller setting. Prior to COVID-19, donations for private schools were very low as private education was not at the forefront as it is now. Scholarships through CPSF give families a choice and an opportunity for students of all backgrounds to go to a private school.

How many students and schools are helped?

CPSF works with close to 500 schools across the state and helps hundreds of thousands of students. Established in 2015, CPSF is donor driven and those donors choose which school their money goes to.

Schools in Central Pa. that are part of the program

Bishop Guilfoyle

Holy Trinity

State College Friends School

Grier School

St. Matthews in Tyrone

Donations keep programs like CPSF alive and possible for students’ educations. Learn how your tax contribution can make a difference.