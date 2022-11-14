BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Blair County groups will be joining together for the 4th annual frozen turkey giveaway, which benefits veterans in need.

Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc, with the help of the CVMA 22-4, CVMA auxiliary, Hollidaysburg Legion Riders, Keystone Pinups, Feather Bros Trucking, CareSmart solutions, and the Altoona Restoration Church of God will be hosting the event.

According to their press release, with everything going on they want to not only give back to those who served for us but also take the ease off their mind this holiday season. They will be giving away frozen turkeys and all the trimmings that go along with the turkey dinner.

The event will take place at the National Guard Readiness Center and is set to start at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 19th and will go until all the turkeys are gone.

To claim the food you must show military ID (current or expired military id) DD 2-14, or a VA ID.

The Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation Inc. was formed in honor of a young man who gave his life serving his country in Iraq on May 27, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

This foundation is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to support our active-duty military personnel and their families in time of need, support our veteran’s and veterans’ projects and inspire Americanism and Patriotism in our communities.