BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everyone deserves love, regardless of what they’re going through. Josh Roland knows that first-hand, and that’s what inspired him to start ‘Ben Blessed‘, an organization that helps homeless individuals.

The organization uses a different method to reach the homeless community with a mobile ministry that drives around to deliver necessities. Roland knows firsthand how tough it can be for homeless people to access the things they need on a daily basis.

“I just wanted to do something to give back because the entire time I was out on the streets in the cold, there was random acts of kindness; people giving me items; people giving me food,” Roland said.

Josh was homeless in 2019 for some time. While he lived on the streets, he met a man named Ben. The organization was created in his honor after he lost his battle with mental health.

He and his team use a van several times a week to transport items to anyone they see living on the street. They provide a range of items including sleeping bags, hand warmers, hot meals, and hygiene products.

“We were dropping off some meals last week, and we came across about 12 new homeless people we had to help. So we ran back to the warehouse, loaded the van, and took it right back to that location to them,” Deputy Director of Ben Blessed, Amber Lukaschunis said.

Ben Blessed accepts gently used items and oftentimes can even pick up items from most locations.

Everyone at Ben Blessed hopes their outreach will serve as a reminder that not everyone’s journey is the same and provide hope that homelessness is only a detour on life’s long and bumpy road.

If you know of anyone who is homeless or needs assistance, feel free to contact Ben Blessed through their Facebook page or give them a call at (814)-232-2988.

Anyone looking to donate to the organization can write a check or donate through Zelle.