BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lower temperatures and colder nights can be especially hard for people who are homeless.

That’s why Blair Family Solutions, LLC is hosting a sock and blanket drive for those who are unhoused throughout the county.

“We’re getting an idea of ‘what is the need, what do they need?’. We know that they need some place to stay overnight when it’s cold, but they also have other needs, stuff that we all take for granted if we have them. Socks and gloves are one of them,” Shenoa Rice, Human Resources Director at Blair Family Solutions said.

The organization has seen an increase in the number of homeless individuals who reach out to them for services.

They are accepting donations at any of their three locations:

Blair Family Services

1310 Valley View Blvd., Altoona

705 12th Street, Altoona

220 South Thomas Street, Bedford

Blair Family Solutions (BFS) has also partnered with Dorman’s Gym (2900 Beale Avenue, Suite 110) in Altoona which is also listed as a drop-off location.

“We help people in a different way. They help people in also a different way but we have the same goal. We just want to help others, and I think Blair Family really works specifically with the people that need these sort of things,” said Fred Dorman, Owner of Dorman’s Sports Performance.

According to BFS, the deadline for donations is Feb. 1. Staff members noted that the need is always greater than just socks and blankets.

“We’re also taking hygiene items, tents, as well as backpacks, and clothing that’s gently used. So people are reaching out to us and offering way more than just socks and blankets. Our hope is that it just snowballs and we keep getting more so that we can reach more people,” said Pamela Dorman, the Clinical Director for the Community and School Based Behavioral Health Program.

Although the donation deadline is Feb. 1, Blair Family Solutions and Dorman’s Gym will continue to accept donations.

Any donations received after that date will be given to Ben Blessed, a mobile ministry for the homeless community, and other organizations that work directly with the homeless population.