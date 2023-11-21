HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County organization is working to include kids and their needs through one very special therapeutic activity.

There’s a calm and peaceful feeling out in the countryside as Vale Thompson, 8, and Hank Bumbarger, 9, ride their horses on a gravel trail.

“Faith is picking up the pace now,” Thompson laughs as she and her horse pass Bumbarger.

They proceed to head inside to the riding ring where they learn all kinds of skills.

“We do everything on horseback,” Debbie Kelly, the Dreams Go On program manager, said. “Basketball, football, baseball, we play store.”

With every session comes more progress.

“They open up to the horses,” Kelly explained. “They build self-confidence and also overall body strength. Not just emotionally, but physically.”

Kelly has been with Dreams Go On for more than 35 years.

The therapeutic horseback riding program works with adults and children who have physical or emotional challenges. This includes those dealing with things such as autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, learning difficulties, mental challenges, multiple sclerosis, spinal bifida, brain injuries and the visually impaired.

“We see these kids come in with all levels of challenges,” Melinda Anderson, an instructor with Dreams Go On, said. “Whether it’s physical, neurological or emotional. Watching them connect with these horses is just amazing. I’ve had riders that come in that are in wheelchairs and then after a few sessions they’re holding themselves up and they’re sitting. You see that progression over a few weeks and it’s just amazing.”

Anderson is certified in therapeutic riding. There are seven different horses and she said they are tailored to what a rider needs.

“If we have a rider that is ADHD or very hyperactive we might put them on a horse that is very fast moving because they can relate to each other,” Anderson said. “If you put a kid that is very hyper on a very slow moving horse, they become very bored and want to get off the horse very fast.”

You see the riders come to life when they work with the horses. They are connecting and creating bonds not just with the animals, but also with the other students, instructors and volunteers.

“There are kids in this community that do not have the opportunity to be involved in athletics or recreational activities at school,” Anderson said. “This is an opportunity for them. Some kids that are very introverted come in and they start developing a social life.”

There are around 50 students in the program and for the riders, life can look brighter on horseback. It provides a sense of independence and freedom.

“We’ve had stories where somebody is taken off certain medications because he’s feeling so much better about himself that he doesn’t need that,” Kelly expressed. “I have the story where they don’t talk to anybody but the horse.”

With every session, riders take with them not only important health benefits but also life skills. They learn responsibility, trust, rules, patience, compassion, self-confidence, teamwork, and safety.

“You get to do all these fun stretches and you get to do all these fun obstacles,” Thompson, who has been riding for 3 years, said.

Dreams Go On works with riders from 5 years old to adults. Since they have a large waiting list they have to limit themselves to Blair County. However, they’re getting ready to build their own barn, which will hopefully allow them to take on more participants.

The organization is always looking for volunteers.

