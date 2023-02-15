BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A park in Blair County that was owned by the Bellwood Borough has been given new life after a change in ownership.

Antis Township has plans to improve 5th Street Park, which is now just an empty field, located at the corner of North 5th Street and Locke Street, after getting it from the borough.

Construction for the new park is supposed to begin April 3, according to a project timeline submitted by Stiffler-McGraw Architects. Blueprints detail numerous upgrades to the park such as ADA, parking and landscaping. There will also be a “5th Street Park” sign.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For years Antis Township has tried to get funding for a new park and now after getting the money that can finally happen. However, the project was downsized to save money.