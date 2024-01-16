BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) announced Tuesday that nearly $250,000 was awarded to Antis Township for community park upgrades.

Bellwood-Antis Community Park will receive the grant that will allow for new park amenities, including tables, playground equipment, waste and recycling containers, pet waste stations and benches.

“I’m pleased to hear of Bellwood-Antis Community Park’s much-deserved grant award,” Ward said. “This funding will help to provide safe and accessible playground and park equipment to make for a more pleasant experience for park visitors and the community.”

The grant was awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority from the Greenways, Trails and Recreations Program at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The program supports projects that involve developing, rehabilitating and improving public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation.