BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Online player just won $180,000 on an online game, the Lottery announced.

The game was Cashing Through the Snow and it’s an instant game available through the PA Lottery app. One lucky player in Blair County won $180,000 while playing.

Gameplay gives players a chance to win an instant cash prize, a chance to multiply the total won up to 10 times, and a chance to activate a bonus game.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.