BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Law enforcement in Blair County is hosting a special memorial service to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It will be held Thursday, June 15 at the memorial site in front of the Blair County courthouse at 6 p.m. The service is held every year to honor officers who gave their lives protecting their communities.

“It’s very important for our organization and for this family of law enforcement to understand that that sacrifice that’s given is not forgotten,” Jim Ott, the Blair County Sheriff said. “It’s more not necessarily for the person that we lost as much as it’s for the family.

Bleacher seating is available, but limited. You’re welcome to bring a chair or stand for the ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to last roughly an hour.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The road will be closed to thru traffic. The service is hosted by the Blair County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Foundation Inc. and will take place rain or shine.