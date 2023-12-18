ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa is in Altoona to surprise a few children for Christmas.

Monday was the second time Santa visited children in Altoona after first making his rounds on Thursday, Dec. 14.

To surprise the children, Santa teamed up with some Blair County police officers. It’s known as the “Kids for Christmas Santa Visit”.

“It makes me feel very good knowing that we could help a family out and come with Santa Claus, see all the kids’ smiling faces and enjoy a good time here,” Logan Township Police Corporal Shea Stayer said.

Professionals Auto Body sponsors the events every year to make sure that families can enjoy the holiday season. This is their ninth year holding the event.

“It’s not always easy around Christmas with six kids,” Randy Hollen, a father who received gifts said. “I work but I don’t always make enough to get them everything, so it helps out and I love it honestly because it helps them have a better Christmas.”

Professionals Auto Body works with families from different organizations throughout Blair County and some of them are selected that way. The auto body shop used to select families that had previous interactions with the police, for the police to give back on a positive note.

Santa will make a couple more stops in Altoona on Dec. 19, before he returns to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas.