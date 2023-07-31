BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County Drug and Alcohol organization is offering a “Be a Loving Mirror” program for individuals impacted by substance addiction.

In Pennsylvania, alcohol is the most commonly used drug and unfortunately leads to over 3,000 deaths each year, as reported by the CDC.

According to Judy Rosser, the Executive Director of Blair County Drug and Alcohol, alcoholism is more prevalent in smaller communities.

“If you are looking at a population of about 123,000 people in any one given time in that community like Blair County is 123,000. 13,000 people may be suffering from the disease of substance abuse disorder,” Rosser said.

The course will help family members learn how to engage, set boundaries, and understand them.

“You know the best hope of their loved ones’ recovery because they’re getting well. Providing information on motivational interviewing skills and techniques of how to respond to your loved one and encourage their loved one to get help,” Rosser said.

Stacey Karchner, a BALM Family Recovery Life Coach, has been coaching families for six years. She emphasizes that having a strong family support system is crucial for successfully navigating the recovery process.

“There aren’t a lot of choices for family members and research shows when the family gets well the loved one has a much better chance of getting and staying well,” Karchner said.

Judy Rosser said it is more than loving them to death but loving them to light.

“This is a family disease because individuals that love somebody with a substance abuse disorder really find themselves in the middle of some of the chaos. What’s going on around their use and the consequences of their suffering. That really does impact them and how they’re concerned for that loved one,” Rosser added.

The eight-week program starts August 15th and will be held every Tuesday. You can find more information on the Blair Drug and Alcohol website.