BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) has announced that four counties will be receiving part of $9,000,000 to help with crisis stabilization services, and among those counties is Blair County.

The grant funding will be awarded to four Single County Authorities (SCAs) to establish or expand crisis stabilization services for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (SUD).

Grants up to $3 million each will be awarded to the following four SCAs, serving residents throughout seven counties:

Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Services

Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission

Delaware County Department of Human Services

Blair County Drug and Alcohol Program

The funding can be applied toward a range of activities including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and programming. DDAP’s goal in offering this funding opportunity is to provide an additional mechanism for counties to invest in infrastructure, staffing, programming, and other necessary components to establish or expand crisis stabilization services.

Eligible grantees were chosen based on information presented in their applications demonstrating their capacity to recognize and manage individuals presenting with a wide range of SUD-related symptoms, mental health disorders, and developmental disabilities.

For more information on this Grant Initiative Funding Application and other funding opportunities, visit the Funding Opportunities page on the DDAP website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“There has never been a more critical time to address the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “This funding will help counties expand or establish services to provide a much-needed component to the behavioral health continuum of care; reduce the burden on first responders, law enforcement, and emergency departments; and provide timely care to individuals in need.”