BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County residents will experience a property tax increase in 2024 after it was approved by the County Commissioners this week.

The commissioners have been reviewing budget numbers since late October and have decided to increase property taxes by just over 10% for next year. Commissioner Laura Burke said the increase is necessary to keep up with inflation and expenses.

“We are currently facing increased expenses. Unfortunately, we have exhausted the CARES funding provided by the federal government, and most of the ARPA money has already been allocated. Therefore, it is becoming challenging to combat the rising costs due to inflation, as well as the increased cost of providing services,” Burke said.

Do you know how much more you’ll have to pay in taxes next year? If your house is valued at $100,000, your tax bill will rise by an additional $43. For a house valued at $400,000, the tax increase will be $172. However, if you’re struggling to make ends meet, there may be assistance available to you.

“There are exemptions available for disabled veterans. If someone falls into this category, they may be eligible for these exemptions,” Burke said. “Additionally, there are rebates available for seniors at the state level, which can help them get some money back on their taxes. I believe these programs have expanded this year by the state.”

Commissioner Burke states that while the qualifications may be limited, there will be options available for those who are impacted the most. She cites the Blair County Prison plans as one of the reasons for the increase.

Due to inflation, the prices of food, health visits, and other necessities in the prison have drastically increased. The upgrades are still necessary.

Commissioner Webster expressed her displeasure with the tax increase. She stated that she, as a taxpayer, would not have wanted it.

“There are mandatory expenses, such as feeding the prisoners, that cannot be avoided. She also mentioned that many projects had been neglected for many years, and both the courthouse and prison have a lot of issues,” Webster said.

However, Commissioner Webster believes that the tax hike will ensure that scheduled state and county projects, such as bridge and road improvements, will be completed on time.

For more information on the increase click here to visit the commissioners website.