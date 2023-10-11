ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the war between Israel and Hammas continues to grow and develop, local leaders in the Jewish community are doing all they can to show their support, and make sure their friends and family are safe.

Since Saturday’s attacks, Rabbi Audrey Korotkin says she has been in disbelief.

“It’s a nightmare and the more that we learn about the massacres that these terrorists engaged in the worse the news gets,” Korotkin said.

Between checking in with community members and those that she knows overseas in Israel, Korotkin has been very busy these past few days. One friend and colleague of hers is a rabbi who works near the Gaza Strip who she got the chance to speak with recently.

“All she can do is really go to people’s homes and hug them and promise that she’ll be with them,” Korotkin said. “They just cry together because people are missing and people are dead.”

While Audrey has been continuing her work at Temple Beth Israel in Altoona, across the street at the Altoona Bible Church retired Pastor Stewart McClelland and his wife Nancy just returned from a trip to Israel almost a month ago. The two have been trying to contact their tour guide since the attacks on Saturday to check on their safety.

“Since then there’s been rockets shot in Jerusalem, there’s been some bullets I’ve seen on TV at home so we have not heard an update on that particular man,” Stewart said.

Stewart and Nancy both say that now is the time to show support for Israel and the Jewish people. They say it’s tough to realize the nation they just visited is now at war.

“We must pray and encourage the nation of Israel,” Stewart said. “Just to realize that for Hammas, their charter is to destroy Israel and wipe them off the face of the Earth.”