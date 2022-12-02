BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Blair County commissioners are planning to avoid any tax increases in 2023.

This is thanks to money from the American Rescue Fund Allocation. The latest draft of the budget shows no increase in real estate taxes. This is despite the projected revenue coming up about $1,500,000 short of the county’s expenditures.

That budget draft is expected to be introduced at the Blair County commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“The ARPA dollars are meant to lower the burden on the county because expenses are going up. Inflation is going up, so of course, expenditures are going to go up as well,” Lindsay Dempsie, Financial Director of the Blair County Commissioners Office said.

Dempsie added that although expenses are still high, their expenditures are expected to be almost a million dollars less than they were in the 2022 budget.