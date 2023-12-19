BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly $3.5 million in state grants were awarded in Blair County for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

According to State Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and State Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair), the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved funding for the projects which include wastewater system construction and improvements along with stormwater improvements.

“Communities rely on their local governments to provide safe and effective waste and stormwater management services,” Ward said. “These projects will ensure residents can maintain a quality standard of living. Families and businesses in several Blair County communities will benefit tremendously from these grants.”

Blair Township Water and Sewer Authority will use $2.51 million of the grant to build an extension to its wastewater system and acquire land along Reservoir Road.

Hollidaysburg Borough received $690,000 for Gaysport and Penn Farms stormwater improvements. Newry Borough was given nearly $200,000 for stormwater improvements along Patrick Lane and Dublin Street.

The Williamsburg Municipal Authority was granted nearly $73,000 for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant in Catharine Township.

“Water and sewer grants are investments in infrastructure that we must make on behalf of our local residents who rightfully have that expectation of us,” Gregory said. “These are competitive grants, so the credit for making this happen goes to the township supervisors and borough council members who initiated the grant application process. I am glad to have worked with Sen. Judy Ward on securing this funding to improve the quality of life in Blair County.”

Funding for the projects was provided using federal COVID-19 ARPA funds administered through the PA Small Water and Sewer (SWS) Program.