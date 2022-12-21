BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County law enforcement will soon be getting an upgrade to their communications equipment.

The county was awarded $4.3 million of the $5.3 million in grant money they applied for from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The money will go towards new radios, tablets for cruisers and de-escalation training for dealing with individuals having mental health issues.

“These are all needs that as Lieutenant said, are well outdated. That we are going to be able to make purchases of and supply to all law enforcement of Blair County so every agency is going to receive this equipment,” Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott said. “This is much-needed equipment that is not going to come off the tax base of the Blair County citizens.”

Sheriff Ott says the money couldn’t come soon enough, as there are some departments still using radios that were supposed to be out of commission in 2012.