BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following an illness the event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 has been cancelled. The event will be rescheduled.

No date or time has been chosen yet.

Original story below

Veterans can connect with Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) at a pair of upcoming events, one of which is designed to help veterans learn about services available to them.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Gregory will join with Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon/Centre/Mifflin) to answer questions during an event at B&D Acres, 3121 Huntingdon Furnace Road, Tyrone.

Ice cream will be served in the Hemlock Hill room during the 5-7 p.m. event.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, starting at 6 p.m., Gregory will host a town hall focused on veterans’ issues and services. Veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to gather in American Legion Post 516’s social hall on North Juniata Street across from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Hollidaysburg.

The veterans’ town hall will feature staff from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Blair County Veterans Affairs Office.

“Our nation makes a sacred promise to those who commit to military service. That promise says we will take care of them when their service time comes to a close. I want to ensure Blair County veterans are accessing services available to them,” Gregory said. “That also is why I introduced legislation to increase the monthly pension amounts for blind veterans and veterans who are amputees or paralyzed.”

RSVPs are not required for the event, but they are appreciated. You can call 814-695-2398 to RSVP or request additional information.