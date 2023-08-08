PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Children’s Advocacy Centers play a critical role in the Commonwealth, but some say they aren’t enough.

Senator Judy Ward (R- 30) and other Blair County advocates discussed their roles at a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, August 8. The advocated testified on two ways that the center is working with the youth in the community.

They also say the need for more of these is especially felt in rural counties.

Children Program Director for the Blair County Children’s Advocacy Center, Richard Servello says that even though the CAC center in Blair County is relatively new. They’ve already conducted 963 forensic interviews in the 5 years they have been open.

“Every child deserves to be heard and in my mind, a CAC is the best place for a child to be heard the consultation of services and collaborative approach in the support for healing all started the CAC,” Servello said. “The Blair County CAC makes a difference in every child and family that comes through our door and uses our services for the children and teens that are experiencing serious abuse every day and I’m proud to be part of a team that helps prevent that.”

The goal is to work together in the community to keep the children safe and for those who aren’t to help them heal and become protected. They also highlighted the need for funding to make that possible.

“We have no doubts that each of you in this room has the ability to make sure that the required funding is in place that every child and family is able to have the experience that we had through this part of our journey,” Jessica Digennaro, a caregiver and a mother of a survivor and are sharing this message with others.

