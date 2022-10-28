BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every morning during homeroom, for September, students at Bellwood-Antis Middle School would do 22 push-ups and 25 sit-ups.

Hayden Laird, 8th grade, doing a sit-up

Behind each one is a greater meaning.

“We’ve been doing 22 push-ups for veterans,” Bryson Hescox, an 8th grader, said. “Because 22 veterans on average commit suicide every day. And we have been doing 25 sit-ups for childhood cancer.”

Each student was on a mission to complete the challenge and raise awareness for those two important causes.

“We’re Bellwood and we’re a small school and just seeing everyone smiling and stuff and they are putting in the effort to be able to support this cause, it really means a lot for everyone I think,” 8th grader Hayden Laird explained.

A pledge sheet hanging on a hallway wall

At the start of the challenge, the students filled out a pledge sheet, which were then hung on the hallway walls.

“Some kids wrote veterans, some kids wrote cancer victims, some kids wrote both,” Brandon Hescox, a 7th & 8th-grade science teacher at Bellwood-Antis Middle School, said. “We hung them up because I wanted them to be proud of what they are doing. They are doing this for somebody else.”

Hunter Shura, just like a lot of his classmates, made his pledge to his cousin, Maddie Shura.

“I did it for my cousin,” Hunter said. “She has always been with me when I do it.”

Maddie passed away from cancer while she was in the second grade.

Maddie Shura at an event held in her honor

With every sit-up, Hunter was thinking about her. It gave him the motivation to keep going.

“I just always kept her in my head,” Hunter expressed.

In October an assembly was held to recognize the student’s accomplishments. The more than 100 who chose to participate all got a certificate for their achievements.

“About a month ago I lost my aunt to cancer,” Hayden said. “I did it for her basically.”

Every push-up and every sit-up brought each class a little closer as they raised not only awareness but also money for organizations right here in our community.

Hunter Shura, 8th grade, doing a push-up

The school awarded $400 to the VA mental health unit and another $400 to the Brian Morden Foundation.

“It was like encouragement to keep going to make sure you got them all done,” Bryson said. “So it would go to a good cause.”

The challenge showed the difference you can make when you come together for others.

Some of the kids also made videos to support the cause, and sell t-shirts to raise money and get the word out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Reach out to Maggie Smolka if you know someone or an organization that’s making it matter in the community. You can email msmolka@wtajtv.com or message her on Facebook.