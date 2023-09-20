BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple Blair County school districts have received bomb threats Wednesday that agencies believe is another hoax.

State police reported that several threatening emails have been sent to school districts throughout Blair County and they are believed to be similar to “swatting calls” and there’s no legitimate threat.

“PSP Hollidaysburg is investigating several threatening emails that have been sent to school districts throughout Blair County. The emails are believed to be similar to “swatting calls” where there is no legitimate threat to any students or faculty.” – PSP on X (formerly known as Twitter)

The Clayburg-Kimmel School District took to their Facebook page to announce that they had evacuated out of an abundance of caution and that no one should report to district buildings at this time.

The Claysburg-Kimmel post continued by saying that the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center has no evidence that these are credible threats.

