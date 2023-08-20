ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Senior Services, Inc. will be hosting a listening session on the Master Plan for older adults on Tuesday.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southern Blair Senior Center, community members are invited to listen in on the Department of Agining’s development of the Master Plan. The plan is a 10-year, state-led plan to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.

Stakeholders, older adults and adults living with disabilities, families caregivers and community leaders are invited to listen in on the plan, its principles and why its needed for Pennsylvania. The community will also have the chance to provide comments and input on the plan.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Those interested in attending can do so by RSVP by calling 814-946-1235.