BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More charges have been filed against a Hollidaysburg man who is already behind bars after being linked to other burglaries in Blair County, police said.

Dylon Gardner, 27, is facing more felony charges after he was linked by Google information tracking methods to burglaries from a Five Star Power Sports warehouse in August 2022 and from the Spring Meadow Car Wash in September 2022, according to a criminal complaint by Allegheny Township police.

Dylon Gardner mug

Police were called to the warehouse along Old Route 22 in August and saw that someone broke into the building overnight. The officer was told by an employee that nothing was actually taken, the complaint shows.

While watching security camera footage, police said that the power went out at 12:18 a.m. and after coming back on, Gardner was seen walking around the building trying to get in before leaving.

Another burglary investigation into Gardner began when he broke into and stole money from the car wash, police said. More security footage of Gardner was obtained and he was seen breaking into an electric box before the power went out.

According to the complaint, police and state troopers used Google geofencing technology to obtain information from Gardner’s phone that linked him to the burglaries.

Google tracking methods were also used to link Gardner to other burglaries in Blair County from 2022.

In November 2022, Gardner was charged for the burglary of the tire recycling company Penn Turf, which would have been days before the Five Star Power Sport warehouse one, where about $2,300 were stolen, according to the charges filed. Gardner, along with Scott Jones, 24, of Hollidaysburg, was also charged with stealing about $25,000 worth of tools from JLS Construction.

For the warehouse and car was burglaries, Gardner faces felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass by breaking into a structure, theft, receiving stolen property and also criminal mischief.

Bail for Gardner is set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.