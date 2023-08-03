ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may see signs posted at Sheetz in Duncansville that they’ll be closing, but don’t fret — the company said they plan to reopen with a fresh-looking store this fall.

The store located at 1371 Plank Road, next to The Meadows, is expected to close Monday, August 7, with plans to reopen in early November, Sheetz’s PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.

Once finished, Ruffner said the store will be the same size and have the same amount of gas pumps, but the canopy and the interior of the store will be refreshed with their newest store design, including “enhanced” convenience and restaurant features.

Ruffner also noted that all employees at the store are being offered jobs at other Sheetz locations until the remodel is complete.