BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A six-year-old Florida boy with ties to Blair County is always thanking first responders for their work and giving back. Because of his gratitude to first responders, a Blair County Sheriff surprised the boy for his birthday.

After moving to Florida from Duncansville a few years ago, Zander Noal has started a new project to help first responders. To support them, he and his Nanna started making and selling crafts, and giving the money back to his heroes.

“I feel like they like do a lot, so we just give it all to them,” Noal said.

“Anytime he sees a first responder out, the sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office, the police station, the fire department or the ambulance he goes and buys them gift cards,” Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott, said. “He buys them lunches, coffee, he takes it and shows his appreciation back.”

Ott heard about Noal’s efforts in starting his program, Hearts For Heroes, and wanted to show him how his work is getting recognized back up north.

“Getting with the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, I presented to them hey lets show Pennsylvania strong for somebody that came from here, has a family base here and that went to Florida,” Ott said. “Let’s get behind this kid.”

With the help of the Sheriff’s Association, Ott was able to collect law enforcement patches from every county in Pennsylvania to give to Noal for his birthday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s office presented him with the patches in a display case for his birthday, as well as with a $600 check from donations from several sheriff’s offices across Pennsylvania. Ott said the money is to help him continue to give back.

“I’m so impressed by this little boy at six years old that this is what his goal is, this was his push and his effort,” said Ott.