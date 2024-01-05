BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving multiple calls about a phone scam in the area.

The sheriff’s office said residents have called about a man calling them and claiming he’s a deputy of the Blair County Sheriff’s Office. They go on to claim that a jury duty or witness appearance was missed and an arrest warrant was being issued for the resident. They then give directions on paying a certain amount of money to handle the warrant.

The caller will make it seem legitimate by giving a case number and using the person’s personal information. The caller also uses an app that disguises their number to show on a caller idea as the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind all residents that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will call and present any options, especially monetary or with gift cards, to settle warrants or other paperwork over the phone. Some agencies do, at times, place calls to provide information and arrange a time for you to meet in person, at their office/station.

You’re asked to not provide monetary arrangements, give personal or account information, or remain on the phone with a caller while driving to the courthouse.

If you get a call like this, you’re asked to report it to your local police to determine if the call is a scam.

Again, you should never give out personal or account information to anyone over the phone.