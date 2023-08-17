BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of a phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of residents receiving a call from a male caller who identifies himself as “Sergeant Justin Bennett.” This scammer is claiming that a witness appearance has been missed by the resident, resulting in a “fine” of $2,500 being issued.

The caller then advises the victim to travel to the courthouse immediately while staying on the phone with him to ensure compliance.

The number being utilized is 814-519-8153, which is the Blair County Sheriff’s Office phone number. The office has stated that they do employ a Sgt. Bennett but that a call would never be made to present an option to settle any outstanding filings, warrants or paperwork over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office does at times place calls providing information on outstanding filings, warrants or paperwork but would never make or ask for monetary arrangements or request personal account information via the phone.

If you receive such a call, you are asked to report it to the office or your local police agency to determine if the call is a scam or legitimate.