BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — People in Bellwood spent Tuesday stuffing some stockings to make sure troops aren’t forgotten this holiday season.

Military Families Ministry partnered with the Leadership Blair County Alumni to send donations to deployed service members with their “Stocking for the Troops” initiative. These stockings will be provided to troops who will not be home for the holiday season.

The non-profit’s members stuffed the stockings at the Hope Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Each of the stockings was filled with snacks and personal messages. Many of them are going to troops on their first deployment to let them know their sacrifice is appreciated.

“I deployed three times, I was a vet myself,” Wes Harpster, Director of Veteran Outreach for Military Families Ministry said. “Just knowing that on the other end of these stockings a lot of the stuff that we are providing they can’t get overseas where they are at. That stuff is just great to get when you are deployed.”

Donations for the stockings were collected at area businesses in Bellwood, Altoona and Tyrone.