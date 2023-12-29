BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of elected officials took the oath of office in Blair County on Friday ahead of the new year.

Of those who were sworn in were Commissioner Dave Kessling and Roy Benton Blair County Coroner Roy Benton.

Kessling said he’s never ran for public office before but he’s prepared because of his background and his previous service to the public.

“It’s very humbling,” Kessling said. “I have always served. I have served my country. I have served my state and I have served my county.”

Kessling said his main goal is to make a difference and be a hands-on leader.

“We need to be out in our community, we need to engage in our community,” Kessling said. “We need to listen to the people in the community and listen to see what their issues are. We need to understand the issues that the communities have and to be able to serve a county, I think you need to be able to do that.”

Benton said he’s ready to make an impact too, despite ongoing challenges from a small staff.

“The backbone of this whole coroner’s office is the deputy coroner and I’m an elected official I have one full-time employee and we have to cover 365 days a year 24 hours a day,” Benton said.

Benton also said he wants to bring answers, closure and perhaps even comfort for families in times of grief.

“Make sure that the families are educated on why the person or loved one died make sure that they are aware, and we do thorough investigations I would hope that based on information we receive we would be able to curve some of the death mostly like the drug overdose deaths,” Benton said.