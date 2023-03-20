BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The non-profit Dreams Go On received a $1,000,000 state grant to help build their new barn.

Dreams Go On is a therapeutic horseback riding facility. It helps children and adults physically challenged or have behavior and emotional issues by giving them a sense of freedom through riding a horse.

This project is being funded through the Commonwealth Financial Authority’s Local Share Program, which uses gaming revenue to support public interest projects. The program manager Debbie Kelly said they applied for this grant last March and were over the moon they received it.

Kelly said their new barn was something they’d always dreamed about. It would allow them to keep up with the demand they have within the county for riders.

Currently, they have about 45 to 60 riders operating four days a week. Additionally, they have a waitlist of at least 25 people.

The barn would be located alongside their 14.5-acre property on Turkey Valley Road in Hollidaysburg. The plan is to build new stalls for the horses. There will also be new pastures, an observation room, a hay facility, and an indoor arena.

“This has been our dream to occupy our own barn,” Kelly said. “So that we’re able to possibly serve more riders, and do some different programming. It’s so rewarding to see the smiles and the working of the horses with the riders. I love my job. It’s so rewarding.”

This year’s program runs from May to October. The organization welcomes donations and volunteers, and that information can be found on its website.