BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The open burning ban in Logan Township has been lifted, but residents are still being asked to remain cautious.

The Logan Township Board of Supervisors announced on Tuesday, May 2 that the ban was lifted due to the recent rain, along with the short-term outlook for continued rain. The ban went into effect in mid-April following a very dry weather pattern.

Residents are asked to burn only on Tuesday and Saturday and are reminded to be extremely cautious when burning. In addition, residents are reminded that the burning of garbage and recyclables is strictly prohibited.

Any burning violations should be reported by calling (814) 949-3364 Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or (814) 940-5952 after hours.