BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg woman is behind bars after she sold meth and heroin to an undercover state trooper multiple times earlier this year.

Jacqueline Barnett, 54, was taken to the state police barracks in Hollidaysburg after she was caught weighing methamphetamine on a digital scale while she was selling drugs to the trooper in May, according to a criminal complaint.

State police were notified of Barnett in March by a confidential informant who said Barnett was selling heroin and meth. The informant claimed Barnett would sell 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine for $600 and 20 bags of heroin for $200.

According to the complaint, an undercover state trooper met Barnett at a Rutter’s gas station in Alleghany Township to buy the drugs. Barnett allegedly got into the passenger seat of the trooper’s undercover vehicle where she gave heroin and meth to the officer in exchange for $800.

State police noted in court documents Barnett allegedly told the trooper to be careful with the heroin and that she started carrying Narcan because she has had people “go unconscious in front of her.”

The undercover trooper later bought meth from Barnett in late April and again in early May when they arranged to meet at her home. According to the complaint, the trooper requested three other officers to assist in the buy and to arrest Barnett if needed.

When the trooper when to Barnett’s home, she was allegedly weighing the methamphetamine and placing it into clear plastic bags in the kitchen. Barnett and the undercover trooper had agreed to purchase the drugs for $1,800.

State police said the trooper messaged the officers to come to the door. As the troopers knocked on the door, another woman inside the home looked outside and said “It’s the cops, hide the stuff!,” according to the complaint.

Barnett allegedly began hiding the drugs and money when the undercover trooper walked to the door and said “Oh they are with me.” State police said the troopers then walked inside the home and Barnett had pulled the drugs and money back out and went back to weighing meth on a scale.

According to the complaint, the trooper told Barnett about being with the state police to which she replied “Yeah right” and continued what she was doing.

Barnett was taken to the state police barracks in Hollidaysburg where she allegedly admitted to selling the drugs because she was trying to make extra money. She’s charged with five felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and seven other drug-related charges.

Barnett was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and taken to the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $100,000 cash bail.