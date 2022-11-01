BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed in a 2021 shooting in Blair County that sent a man to the hospital, court documents show.

According to the charges filed by Freedom Township police on Oct. 28 of 2022, 37-year-old Santana Laret, of Roaring Spring, claimed that her husband was attacking her at their home when she shot him back in Jan. 2021. However, police said that the evidence, specifically the trajectory of the bullet, did not match her statement.

Police were called just after 10:30 p.m. to Shamrock Lane in Newry after Laret reported that she had shot her husband as he was strangling her and ran outside to call 911.

When police arrived, they found Laret on the front porch and detained her while they questioned her and investigated. Laret told police her husband was on the floor in the house, but police were unable to find him. It was later discovered he got into his rental car and drove to Nason Hospital.

Laret told police that when her husband got home from work that night, an argument broke out about her not being able to access bank accounts. She claimed at one point he was on top of her, strangling her from behind when she was able to reach the gun and point it behind her and fire a shot.

Police searched the home and found a spent shell casing on the master bedroom floor but noted that there was no blood. Laret was then driven to the police department for further questioning after medical personnel cleared her for injuries.

While Laret’s husband was at the hospital, they interviewed him, and he denied ever attacking her. According to court documents, he told police that the argument happened because he asked for a divorce and that Laret took his phone.

It’s important to note that police said they were told by hospital staff that the bullet entered through the man’s abdominal area and got lodge in the pelvic area.

According to the complaint, he claimed she handed him a small container and then shot him. He stated that he then ran outside and was yelling for help before he got into the rental car and drove himself to the hospital.

Police said that after gathering up the evidence and having it all tested, Laret’s claim about how the shooting happened didn’t match up.

Police noted in the court documents that based on the bullet having a downward trajectory when it hit the husband, Laret had to have been standing, not on the floor being strangled as she claimed.

Laret is now facing numerous felony charges of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault among others.

Laret is out on unsecured bail at $100,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22