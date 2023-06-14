TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On July 23, 2017, Michelle Rupert’s life changed forever.

After collapsing in her home in Tyrone, emergency crews rushed to help her. Rupert, weighing 721 pounds, was too big to be taken out of her front door. Crews had to cut a hole out of a wall of her home.

“The ambulance crew got here. They saw me and I was gray,” Rupert reflected. “I was yellow because my kidneys shut down, my liver shut down. My heart was starting to shut down because I was septic.”

The situation was dire with no guarantees that she would make it or fully recover.

She explained, “I was told I may not get kidney function back. I may have issues with my liver. That scared me to death, that my life choices prior caused all of that. And I thought, I’ve got it. I’ve got to make a change. I’ve got to do something different.”

Rupert spent months in the hospital and a rehab facility in Shippenville. That’s where her life change began.

“I was an hour from death, and the look of my mom’s face when the doctor told her that in the emergency room.. that constantly weighed and still weighs on me,” she said.

In the hospital, Rupert says she was put on a low carb, low calorie and low sodium diet. She explained, “I always say it wasn’t a diet. It had to be a life change. And now, I don’t consider it a diet. I consider my everyday way of eating.”

It’s a diet that she continues to this day, finding low carb alternatives to things like pizza and lasagna to stay on plan.

As for exercise, it was a gradual process to be able to move again. At her heaviest, Rupert says she didn’t leave the house and was bedridden.

Dr. D’Arcy Duke is the Vice Chairman of Surgery and Director of Bariatric Surgery Services at Conemaugh Health. She explained what it’s like for someone who carries the weight that Rupert did. She detailed, “Medically, a patient that has that much weight on board is essentially in their own prison.”

“Once you’re at 700 pounds, asking somebody to exercise to help lose the weight is just something that they’re not going to be able to do,” she said. “There’s so much strain on their on their joints that they’re not really able to exercise enough to generate calorie burn to lose the weight. So, it’s mostly diet related at that point.”

Rupert started one step at a time — literally.

She explained, “For the longest time after I got out of rehab, I could only do one step at a time.”

Eventually, she was able to increase her exercise and started by “doing the Wii Fit” before being able to use the treadmill.

“In the winter, it was basically a treadmill. I do 45 minutes to an hour, and I’d put on headphones and I, on my phone, I would either watch a recorded show or I’d watch a movie and I’d walk.”

Rupert says she did not get surgery or take medications to aid her weight loss. However, Dr. Duke explains that surgery is an option to help.

One of the surgeries is called a “sleeve gastrectomy” where doctors remove part of the stomach.

“We make the stomach small and thin, almost like the shape of a banana. And then, we remove the other portion of it. And that allows patients to eat less and to lose weight. It also has some hormonal aspects to it that help,” Dr. Duke said.

There is also the long-standing procedure of gastric bypass surgery.

Dr. Duke explained, “We don’t actually remove part of the stomach there. We just make part of the stomach smaller and we attach it to a different part of the intestine so that they absorb food differently.”

Dr. Duke also mentioned the medication semaglutide. She explained that the medicine “is limited in how much excess body weight you can expect to lose with it.”

“It is the best thing on the market that we’ve had ever, but it’s still limited in how much weight you can expect to lose with that medication,” she said.

After six years of persistent work, Rupert lives a completely new life. She now weighs in at 168 pounds, which is 553 pounds lighter than when she collapsed in 2017.

“I feel amazing,” she exclaimed. “I feel it’s just so nice to be able to do something…. I hadn’t driven for 25 years because I was too big to get safely behind the wheel.”

Rupert shares her story now in hopes that others like her will be inspired to change. “I hope that other people that are heavy can look at me and say, ‘Well, she could do it. I could do it.'”

Rupert continues her journey the same way it began — one step at a time.