BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County’s children and youth services are facing significant challenges in maintaining adequate staffing levels, which is causing concern among the local community.

Last month, the Children and Youth Services received their third provisional license due to a backlog of cases, and as a result, the state took over their operations.

Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said the organization is currently trying to recruit new employees after several recent resignations.

“The sign-on bonuses that are currently available for caseworkers will expire at the end of this year. Currently, we are working with the union to renew these bonuses for the year 2024. We are also actively negotiating the union contract and are hoping to ratify it soon,” Burke said.

The organization is now planning to extend its union contract and continue working to fill the vacant job positions.

Burke assures families in need that Children Youth Services will continue to serve them 24/7, including holidays and weekends. For more information on Children Youth Services click here.